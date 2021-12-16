Nearly one in 10 households could not afford heating last year 

Nearly one in 10 households could not afford heating because of their financial circumstances in 2020, while more than 13% of people are at risk of poverty, new data shows.

According to the CSO survey on income and living conditions, one in 20 is in consistent poverty.

Social Justice Ireland (SJI) said the survey findings meant 661,518 people in Ireland are living in poverty, of which 210,363 are children.

The “at risk of poverty” threshold is defined as 60% of the median equivalised disposable income.

Equivalised disposable income is money left to spend after taxes, divided by the number of people in the house, while the median is the middle figure in a row of numbers sorted from top to bottom, as opposed to the average.

Therefore the median equivalised disposable income in 2020 for individuals was €23,675, so the risk of poverty threshold stood at €14,205, or 60% of the median.

Those at risk of poverty would have been far worse if Covid-19 supports were not in place, while renters were far more likely than homeowners to be at risk, the CSO said.

Statistician Lianora Bermingham said that without income supports such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, the at risk of poverty rate could have climbed to 21%.

During 2020, the 10% of households with the lowest net income received on average just over €200 in Covid-19 income supports compared to almost €5,500 by those households in the top 10%, she added.

Statistician Eva O'Regan said that the consistent poverty rate includes people at risk of poverty, but also experiencing enforced deprivation.

Deprivation is calculated using 11 factors, such as not being able to afford two pairs of strong shoes, a warm waterproof overcoat, new clothes, and a meal with meat, chicken, fish or vegetarian equivalent every two days.

It also includes not being able to afford home heating during the last year, not being able to buy presents for family or friends at least once a year, or not being able to replace worn-out furniture.

Enforced deprivation is when two or more of the 11 factors is present.

As expected, people unable to work due to long-standing health problems (33.7%) and unemployed people (32%) are far more likely to be at risk, compared to 6.3% who are in a job.

The rate of consistent poverty for those living in their own homes was 1.5% compared with 13.5% for those living in rented or rent-free accommodation, the CSO said.

It director, Dr Seán Healy, said: "The sheer scale of the numbers of people living in poverty is worrying, particularly when we consider the impact of the Government pandemic income supports in cushioning households from the worst effects of the pandemic.

"We are not making progress in addressing poverty and social exclusion. The scale of poverty is still far too high and presents some serious policy challenges."