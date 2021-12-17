Gardaí searching for missing Offaly teen

Gardaí searching for missing Offaly teen

Estera Pintera is missing since Tuesday, December 14. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 11:03
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Offaly are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Estera Pintera is missing from the Tullamore area, since Tuesday, December 14.

She is described as 5’2” in height and of a slim build. She has long brown hair. 

When she was last seen, Estera was wearing a black jacket and black Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Protocol EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI
Ballymurphy inquest Mary Lou McDonald: Online Adams comedy sketch done 'with a good heart'
Titanic Centre in Belfast to be transformed into mass vaccination hub  Titanic Centre in Belfast to be transformed into mass vaccination hub 
Missing peopleGardaiPlace: Offaly
<p>Director-general of the HSE Paul Reid said the booster campaign was a pre-emptive attack to reduce the impact of Omicron.</p>

Hospitals under pressure even in most optimistic Omicron scenario — Paul Reid

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices