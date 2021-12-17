Gardaí searching for missing Offaly teen

Gardaí in Offaly are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Estera Pintera is missing from the Tullamore area, since Tuesday, December 14.

She is described as 5’2” in height and of a slim build. She has long brown hair.

When she was last seen, Estera was wearing a black jacket and black Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.