Gardaí ask for public's help to find missing Wexford girl, 13

Scarlet Bright, 13, has been missing since December 15 and was last seen in Wexford Town

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 13:12
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 13-year-old who went missing from Wexford Town on Wednesday. 

Scarlet Bright was last seen in Wexford Town at 4pm on December 15.

"Scarlet is described as being five foot five inches tall, of strong build and with shoulder length, black hair," a garda spokesperson said.

"When last seen she was wearing all black casual clothing."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

