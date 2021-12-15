Irish Water warns of 'size and scale of investment needed' to modernise water network

The EPA said in its latest report that while more than 99.7% of samples in Irish public water supplies are compliant with bacterial and chemical limits, some 46 supplies serving 1m people are vulnerable.

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 19:00
Pádraig Hoare

Irish Water has pointed to "the size and scale of investment needed" in the future after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned it would take decades to fully modernise infrastructure. 

They will require significant works, with over half experiencing delays. And, at the end of 2020, the EPA added that more than 15,500 people were on boil water notices for longer than a month. It will take decades for Irish Water to remove all lead connections at their current rate of replacement, it said.

Head of environmental regulation with Irish Water Katherine Walshe said the utility firm acknowledged the EPA report. However, she added that the sheer size of the challenge should be put in context, with "a world-class level of compliance" with the drinking water regulations. 

"Given the size and scale of investment needed to upgrade water treatment plants and the wider water network, Irish Water is very pleased to achieve such a high compliance rate for the Irish public," she said.

The firm claimed it was "making strong progress in reducing the number of long-term boil water notices around the country". 

"Since the establishment of Irish Water, 263 boil water notices have been lifted, benefiting approximately 1.8m people... in all instances immediate action is undertaken to address the underlying causes of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as soon as it safe to do so. In some cases, this may take time as capital investment may be required to address a treatment deficiency.

"Irish Water has addressed all long-term boil water notices that were in place before it was established, and the average duration of all subsequent notices is decreasing."

Organisation: Irish Water
