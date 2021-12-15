'Very high' risk that Omicron will be dominant in Europe early next year

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site. 

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 15:37
Philip Blenkinsop (Reuters) and DANIEL MCCONNELL

There is a "very high" risk that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will become dominant in Europe early next year and lead to a growing number of severe infections, the European Union's public health body has said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said in a report that the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is likely to take over from Delta as the dominant variant within the first two months of 2022.

ECDC said data was not yet sufficient to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant. 

However, even if the severity of Covid-19 it caused was equal to or lower than that caused by Delta, the increased transmissibility would outweigh any benefits.

"It is therefore considered very likely that the Omicron VOC will cause additional hospitalisations and fatalities, in addition to those already expected in previous forecasts that only take into account the Delta VOC," ECDC said.

In Ireland, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it is expected that by next week, the Omicron variant is likely to be the dominant strain here.

Further Covid-19 restrictions are to be recommended by public health officials tomorrow on close contacts, social gatherings and international travel.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will likely include measures aimed at trying to decrease the amount of social mixing, as well as possible new measures around international travel.

"I would expect more recommendations around the management of close contacts, recommendations to decrease the amount of social mixing, and recommendations around international travel," he said.

