'Very high' risk that Omicron will be dominant in Europe early next year

There is a "very high" risk that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will become dominant in Europe early next year and lead to a growing number of severe infections, the European Union's public health body has said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said in a report that the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is likely to take over from Delta as the dominant variant within the first two months of 2022.