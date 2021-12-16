European authorities propose tough crackdown on environmental crime

European authorities have vowed to get tougher on environmental crime by adding a list of new offences and compelling member states like Ireland to take action against perpetrators – including stiff jail sentences.

The European Commission said its new proposal would add crimes such as illegal timber trading, illegal ship recycling and the illegal taking of water from natural sources such as a river.

According to the World Bank, the illegal extraction of water is a major headache for authorities across the globe, with nearly 50m cubic metres of drinkable water escaping daily from official supply networks, or enough to provide water for 200m people.

The commission said it wanted to see prison sentences for serious environmental crimes.

"Where offences cause or are likely to cause death or serious injury to any person, member states have to provide at least for imprisonment of up to 10 years," its proposal said.

In order for the new proposals to tackle serious environmental crimes to be effective, more training has to be given to authorities, it added.

"It provides for support of inspectors, police, prosecutors and judges through training, investigative tools, coordination and cooperation, as well as better data collection and statistics."

The commission said each member state should develop its own national strategies that ensure a coherent approach is taken across the board.

Crackdown on international crime

Such strengthening of environmental offences will lead to a crackdown on international crime through cross-country cooperation, the commission said.

"The proposal will help cross-border investigation and prosecution. Environmental crimes often impact several countries (for example the illicit trafficking of wildlife) or have cross-border effects (for example in the case of cross-border pollution of air, water and soil).

"Law enforcement and judicial authorities can only tackle these crimes when they work together across borders," it said.

The proposals form part of the European Green Deal, which is aimed at aggressively cutting emissions in the EU in the face of the climate crisis, preserving Europe’s natural environment, and investing hundreds of billions in new cleaner technology and systems.

Executive vice-president for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said: “The wilful destruction of our natural environment threatens our very survival as humanity. Letting law-breakers act with impunity undermines our collective efforts to protect nature and biodiversity, fight the climate crisis, reduce pollution, and eliminate waste."

Serious abuses must be met with a serious response, and the proposal on getting tough on environmental crime lays the groundwork for that, he added.

The proposal will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the council.