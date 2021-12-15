€3.7m euro allocated to organisations on Animal Welfare Awareness Day

€3.7m euro allocated to organisations on Animal Welfare Awareness Day

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: 'We are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing.' Picture: PA

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 07:26
Cate McCurry, PA

Charlie McConalogue has announced funding of more than €3.7m to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine unveiled the funding on the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day, an initiative to raise awareness of animal welfare.

To mark the day, the Fianna Fáil minister is to visit donkeys housed at Farmleigh Estate and the Donkey Sanctuary and as well as the DSPCA headquarters in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

“I am delighted that on the first ever Animal Welfare Awareness Day, I can acknowledge the fantastic effort and commitment of our amazing animal welfare organisations and, indeed, the many volunteers dedicated to animal welfare,” Mr McConalogue said.

“These organisations play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.

“In line with our commitment in the Programme for Government, these awards mark the largest award of grant funding to animal welfare bodies ever made by my Department. This additional support will make a real difference to the welfare of animals nationwide.”

Mr McConalogue said that animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens.

“We are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing,” he added.

“Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.

“To, ensure that funding for animal welfare bodies has the most impact nationwide, this year, my department has aligned our funding model with the animal welfare policies, objectives and priorities outlined in the new Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025.”

The minister also urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

“A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment,” he added.

“There is excellent advice on my Department’s website and from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice.”

