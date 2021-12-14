Nine in 10 people use phone to access the internet

Nine out of 10 people access the internet every day using their phone, and more than a third of daily internet users are almost constantly online.

The CSO’s Internet Coverage and Usage in Ireland 2021 survey has revealed that overall, 89% of internet users in Ireland go online every day (or almost every day). Of those aged 16-29, 98% use the i10 (58%) of those aged over 75 use the internet daily.

More than a third of daily users use it all the time or nearly all of the time, up six percentage points from 2020. In 2021, more than half (54%) of younger persons aged 16 to 29 years used the internet almost constantly — 26% used it all the time, while a further 28% used it nearly all the time.

The majority of internet users (95%) use a smartphone or mobile phone to go online, while 75% use a laptop, 52% use a tablet and just 29% use a desktop computer.

More than half of people (54%) are hooked up to the internet through other devices such as smart TVs/speakers/watches, game consoles, and e-book readers.

The survey found the use of laptops and tablets to access the internet increases with the affluence of a geographical area. There was a notable difference between very affluent areas and very disadvantaged areas in terms of laptop use (84% vs 69%) and tablet use (59% vs 45%).

Persons living in households with dependent children were more likely to use the internet on a daily or almost daily basis (95% of households with one adult and children, 96% of households with two adults and children, and 93% of households with three or more adults and children). And 84% of recent internet users in households of two or more adults with no children used the internet daily, which decreases to 82% for adults living alone.

The CSO found 93% of households have internet connectivity, up one percentage point from 2020, with the majority of households accessing the internet via fixed broadband (85%), and 30% of households using mobile broadband to get online.

Internet connectivity

Household internet connectivity was highest for the Dublin region (96%), compared with the Border and Mid-West regions (both at 89%).

The survey found households with no internet access cited the most common reason (51%) was that they did not need access to it, followed by lack of skills or knowledge (36%). Nearly one in 10 of these households with no internet access (9%) said broadband internet was not available in their area.

During the period of data collection for this survey, quarters 1 and 2, many were still working from home, and schools and colleges were using a combination of in-school learning and remote learning.

Statistician Maureen Delamere, said: “We are using the internet more frequently. At an overall level, nine in 10 (90%) persons aged 16 years and older were recent users of the internet (used within the three months prior to survey), an increase of one percentage point from 2020. Just 8% of persons aged 16 years and older had never used the internet.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has reshaped Irish life in so many ways, not least in terms of the frequency of usage of ICT [information communication technology] and how we use it. Our everyday lives are becoming far more digital, and in 2021, we were online more than ever, working from home and relying on technology and digital services."