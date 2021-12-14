'Overwhelmed' TDs to get help from €800,000 app

Almost €800,000 is to be spent on developing a new app that will act as a “digital one-stop shop” to assist TDs and senators with their parliamentary work as they were “overwhelmed” with emails.

The Houses of the Oireachtas Commission, which oversees the operation of the Dáil and Seanad, has approved funding for what is being called the “Digital Parliament Members’ Portal.” It is estimated the first phase of the project will cost €781,543.

Officials claim the new app will make a significant contribution in transforming content and service delivery to politicians at Leinster House, and will represent a key “value point” in the Houses of the Oireachtas’ Digital Transformation Programme.

“The intention is to provide for streamlined service delivery to members through a single online platform,” officials said.

The Houses of the Oireachtas said the new portal would reduce the existing reliance on email for communications and would bring Leinster House in line with other parliaments such as Westminster, the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The need for the new app was identified as a result of TDs and senators being “overwhelmed” with email traffic and the recognition that email was becoming a less efficient way of doing business.

Real-time notifications

The new portal will allow elected representatives to receive real-time notifications on topical issues which allow members of the Dáil and Seanad to raise issues of concern on each sitting day, with responses provided by a Government minister.

The portal would do away with the need for politicians to make manual submissions about issues they wished to raise.

A business case for the new app, obtained under Freedom of Information legislation, said the portal would also remove unnecessary duplication and speed up workflows.

It pointed out that TDs and senators would have direct and instant access to the app from their smartphones and other mobile devices, which would allow them conduct parliamentary business “on the go”.

Future phases of the project will also allow for access to details on Dáil and Seanad schedules and sitting days as well as rotas and deadlines for parliamentary questions.

Other information will include amendment deadlines for scheduled bills.

The app will also send notifications to the mobile phones of politicians to alert them when votes are called in the Dáil and Seanad.

Requests for research from the Oireachtas’ Library and Research Service and access to parliamentary drafting services and the introduction of private member bills will also be processed through the portal in the future.

A group of 15 TDs and senators were selected to form a working group to assist with the development of the project.

A spokesperson for the Houses of the Oireachtas said it was hoped the new app would “go live” in mid-2022.