Gap for Covid-19 booster vaccine dose reduced to three months

The gap between completing two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and receiving your booster dose has been shortened to just three months, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said this evening.

People will now be eligible for their booster three months after their second jab, on foot of new advice issued by the National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac).

Niac has reiterated that vaccine booster doses should continue to be offered in the priority order previously recommended.

The update comes as a further 4,688 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland by the Department of Health.

Another eight cases of the Omicron variant have also been detected, bringing the total number of cases identified to 18.

As of Monday morning, there were 518 patients in hospital with the disease, a rise of 14 on yesterday's figures, with 108 of those in intensive care units, down one.

Welcoming the decision to shorten the gap between jabs, Mr Donnelly said: “Decreasing the interval for booster doses is an important step given Ireland’s current epidemiological situation and the increasing concern we have about the spread of the Omicron variant.

"This step should serve to reduce serve disease, hospitalisation and deaths, as well as having an impact on infection rates."

The new advice reverses the previous policy of needing to wait at least five months after your second dose before you can get a booster. Recipients of the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine were eligible for a booster after just three months.

📢 I have this evening accepted a recommendation from NIAC that the gap between completion of primary schedule of COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose will be reduced to three months. Boosters will continue to be offered in the priority order previously recommended. pic.twitter.com/W394WqjG74 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 13, 2021

There are three ways of getting your booster - waiting for your appointment at a vaccination centre (the invitation comes via text), going to a walk-in booster clinic or booking your appointment at a participating pharmacy.

More than 1.2 million boosters have been administered so far, with thousands attending walk-in centres again at the weekend.

At present, the booster rollout is being prioritised for people aged 50 and older, residents of nursing homes and long-term healthcare facilities, healthcare workers and people aged 16-49 with an underlying condition.

If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least six months after your positive test result.