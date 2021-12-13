Aoife Moore: Government chastising truck drivers will not solve fuel cost issues

Dublin's northside of the city was brought to a standstill yesterday morning in the second protest in a matter of weeks against rising fuel costs.

A group known as Irish Truckers Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices are calling for "lower fuel costs at the pump and at home" and blockaded the busy thoroughfare throughout the motorways around the city to their final destination of Dublin Port.

Drivers who participated in the protest expressed concern over fuel rebate levels, driver shortages, and other operational costs - and they're not alone.

Truck drivers the world over are facing similar issues, and calling on governments to step in, while those in charge rail against taking any blame and everyone from Joe Biden to Micheál Martin are calling it a "global issue" because global demand for oil is currently outstripping global supplies.

Gardaí with truckers and hauliers at Dublin Port this afternoon. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Last year during the pandemic, global crude demand plummeted when countries locked down to curb the spread of COVID-19. As economies have begun to improve, demand for oil has recovered sharply.

Ireland's problem is we have no other option than to transport our goods by truck, lorry or van.

There were 34.3 million tonnes of goods transported by road in Q1 2021, a drop of 6.2% compared with both Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, according to the CSO and "quarry products, metal ores and peat" represented nearly a quarter (23.7%) of all tonnes carried, the largest share among the categories. The commodity groups that were contributing most to vehicle kilometres were “Foodstuffs”.

It appears that construction and food are the most dependent on haulage, which spells problems for everyone across the state.

As petrol prices continue to rise, the drivers will be forced to either reduce the number of journeys they take or pass the rising fuel cost onto wholesalers, all of this means the cost of foodstuffs and building materials will rise, in a country battling a housing and cost of living crisis, the truck drivers problems will soon become my problem and yours.

Gardaí with truckers and hauliers at Dublin Port this morning. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

So, what can the Irish government do?

The government say that they are dedicated to their climate change goals and will not reduce carbon taxes, and cannot cut the VAT rate on fuel to zero because of European Union rules, but something has to give.

The Programme for Government provides an explicit commitment to implement a 10-year strategy for the haulage sector and to help the sector move to a low-carbon future and there are other options available.

One such policy to help drivers which could be re-examined is the terms of the current Fuel Rebate Scheme for hauliers. The maximum repayable rebate in Ireland is 7.5c/L, while in France it is 19c and 23.5c in Belgium.

Another investment the government could make is ensuring the national haulage fleet can be upgraded to Euro 6 engine specifications, something The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) themselves have asked for as well as Independent TD Carol Nolan, which have a proven capacity to substantially reduce emissions levels.

Gardaí with truckers and hauliers at Dublin Port. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The IRHA say the average haulage truck use 500L of fuel per week, which is more than what a family home burns in a year and is low hanging fruit ripe for the picking.

According to IRHA. upgrading the fleet, 10,800 of which are over ten years old, to Euro 6 specifications would cost €108 million, for comparison, the official estimate of retrofitting half a million homes is €28bn.

The government chastising truckers for disrupting the capital will do nothing to deal with the very real problems they and soon enough, the rest of us, are facing.