Mothers took on bulk of unpaid care work during pandemic

A new report has shown that women, particularly mothers, were hit the hardest in terms of unpaid work during the pandemic.

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), two-thirds of mothers of children aged under 12 say they took on a majority or all of the extra care work when schools and childcare facilities closed.

Meanwhile, 22.4% of fathers reported to have taken on the extra care work, though fathers did agree that mothers did more.

The report, which recorded data from 25 countries, including Ireland, also found mothers of children of primary school age were most likely to become unemployed at the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

In situations where the father remained employed while the mother was unemployed, gender pay gaps in unpaid care were the largest.

Mothers in paid employment 'did little to mitigate inequality in unpaid work conditions'.

Almost 77% of unemployed mothers with employed partners say they took on most or all of the additional unpaid care work.

However, the data shows mothers in paid employment “did little to mitigate inequality in unpaid work conditions”.

When the situation is reversed, with the mother working and the father unemployed, only 24.5% of fathers report taking on most or all of the additional unpaid care work.

Countries that were able to limit school closures tended to have smaller gender gaps in unpaid work, while countries with higher levels of family support incomes had lower levels of inequality in unpaid work.

The report displayed how women “disproportionately” work in sectors that were hard-hit by the onset of the pandemic, such as retail and hospitality.

“After the initial shock, women’s work hours rebounded somewhat in the following quarters and were stabilised throughout the pandemic by women’s continued participation in essential sectors like healthcare and teaching,” the report states.

“Labour force participation and employment rates between the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2020, measured in labour force surveys, show that job losses were spread across men and women, though effects were often larger for women.”

15.6% of the report’s respondents with children under 18 had at least one member of the household take paid or unpaid leave from work.

Despite this, it’s stated that “many female-dominated jobs still have not returned in the way that male-dominated ones have, for example in construction and manufacturing in some countries”.

This is linked to issues surrounding irregular school openings and childcare availability ongoing in some countries.

Furthermore, 15.6% of the report’s respondents with children under 18 had at least one member of the household take paid or unpaid leave from work, compared to just 10.8% of respondents without children.

This rate of paid or unpaid leave-taking from work increases to 17% when looking only at parents with children under 12.