Christmas overspending will leave thousands with 'crippling debt'

Christmas overspending will leave thousands with 'crippling debt'

Shoppers on Patrick's Street, Cork last Wednesday, traditionally one of the big spending dates for Christmas. Pic Larry Cummins

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 12:44
Nick Bramhill

Thousands more Irish families will start the New Year with crippling debt problems because of overspending at Christmas, financial watchdogs have warned.

Experts have warned that householders are facing even more severe post-Christmas financial problems than they were following last year's festive season.

MABS [Money Advice and Budgeting Service], the State's debt advisory service, has already noted a surge in the numbers of struggling householders turning to them for help compared to this time last year.

And advisers with the service have expressed concern that levels of post-Christmas debt could be particularly severe across cash-strapped households from late January, if people spend more than they can afford to over the coming weeks.

Michael Laffey, spokesman for MABS, said: "In financial terms, things are certainly tougher for people than they were a year ago. Last year at this time many people's financial circumstances were better, for example not having any childcare, school runs, or commuting costs.

"Since then, all these things have returned, and while the cost of diesel and fuel has risen, along with utility bills, people's wages haven't gone up. Also, there isn't the level of government supports that were around before. 

For instance, PUP payment is now at a reduced, tiered level and much more difficult to get for new applicants.

"Also, the moratoriums that had been in place for utility disconnections came to an end in mid-year, which left a lot of householders struggling with arrears. They're back in place this month up to January next year, as they are every Christmas, but once they go many people will find themselves in more financial difficulties once again.

"We also saw courts resuming possession orders in the second half of this year. 

"So all these factors have been at play, and although 2021 has generally been quieter at MABS than we might have expected, the second half of the year has been a lot busier than the first half, while this period has been busier than it was last year because of the increased costs people are faced with, and because many of the supports that were around a year ago are no longer there."

Laffey noted that since the start of the pandemic more and more middle-class householders have turned to MABS for support, alongside the traditional client base of low-income clients and those on social welfare.

He also predicted that demand for services will surge in the post-Christmas period, as householders struggle to pay their utility bills, mortgage or rent due to overspending during the festive season.

He added: "Our advice to people who are struggling with finances is to keep a limit on costs this Christmas, and only spend what they can afford. It's important to make out a budget, and to stick to it."

  • For more information, check out www.mabs.ie. The MABS helpline is 0818-072000, and runs from 9am to 8pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Read More

Fine Gael tax cut proposals will create a ‘race to the bottom’, says Labour

More in this section

Government 'very eager' to rollout boosters for over-40s before New Year Government 'very eager' to rollout boosters for over-40s before New Year
Hands holding a grate full of fresh vegetables Organic farm must pay €8,000 compensation after telling HIV positive volunteer to leave
UCD Dublin drop-in Vaccination Centre Government considering reducing gap between initial vaccination and booster
DebtMoneyFinanceShoppingMABS
Jt. James Hospital Emergency Department

Gardaí seeking witnesses to serious collision in Dublin city centre

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices