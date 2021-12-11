Ten-year-old boy’s zookeeper dream made a reality

A Galway mother is urging the public to support a charity which made her young son’s dream of becoming a zookeeper come true this year.

Ten-year-old Jason Dunne has already undergone 20 operations for his rare condition called Congenital Myopathy.

The young Moycullen boy experiences breathing and feeding difficulties, as well as a lack of muscle tone and physical weakness and is a full-time wheelchair user.

Shortly before his most recent spinal operation, Jason was given the chance to be a zookeeper for the day in Dublin Zoo thanks to Make-a-Wish.

His mother Michelle Carr told the Irish Examiner that she didn’t even realise the charity helped children like Jason, who she described as ”the funniest, happiest, caring person you can meet”.

Jason Dunne from Galway, at Dublin Zoo where his dream of becoming a zookeeper was realised.

Encouraged by Jason’s key-worker, Michelle applied for their help in making her animal-loving son’s wish come true.

In September, Jason was able to get up close and personal with the animals at Dublin Zoo — even close enough to keep a whisker that fell from one of the tigers, his now most-prized possession.

Michelle said Jason felt like the tigers “were just there for him”, even eating their meal right where he could see them instead of hiding away.

'Massive difference'

Just two days later, Jason underwent his twentieth surgery with Michelle saying that the special zoo visit “made an absolutely massive difference to him”.

“He’d usually be very nervous going into the hospital and everything because he doesn't like needles or anything like that, but he was flying it.”

The family hopes that this operation will be his last, though as his condition is so unknown, doctors are unsure how it will present as he grows up.

“We’ve more appointments in January, so we’ll be making use of our annual zoo pass kindly given to us by Make-a-Wish,” Michelle added.

I tell anyone who’ll listen about the fantastic work Make-a-Wish does for children, and they go above and beyond for the families too which people might not know

Make-a-Wish is able to help children like Jason and their families purely through public donations, and they currently have over 200 children waiting for their wish to be granted.

“I’m always encouraging people to donate, it’s such a special cause and it’s now so close to our hearts,” said Michelle.

“The other day Jason’s teacher asked him what he wanted to be when he grows up and he proudly said ‘I’m already a zookeeper’ — that’s his dream come true.

“It’ll stay with him forever, he’ll never forget it.”

Susan McQuaid O’Dwyer, Chief Executive of Make-A-Wish Ireland said: “Our children have one simple expectation and that is to just be a child for a day and believe anything is possible.

“We continue to work tirelessly to grant as many wishes as possible despite the challenges, however, we need your help. Your donation this Christmas will make a difference to a child’s life and bring a smile to their face”.