Ireland failing in support for human trafficking survivors

Survivors of human trafficking have “minimal” supports in Ireland, according to a report launched by the Immigrant Council of Ireland on Thursday.

The EU-funded report examined the special needs of victims of human trafficking who are beneficiaries of international protection in Ireland, as well as a number of other EU states, as the culmination of the TRIPS (identification of Trafficked International Protection Beneficiaries’ Special needs) project.

The report highlights the discrepancy in support afforded to those formally identified as victims of trafficking through the national system, and victims of trafficking who have applied for or attained international protection, and are not formally identified by the State.

Other issues identified by the report include limited access to appropriate housing, childcare supports, legal advice, counselling, or education – all of which “essentially serve to disempower a victim of trafficking... and severely inhibit their overall recovery and reintegration into society”.

Negative knock-on effects from the pandemic were also noted, including a significant reduction in public services to support victims of trafficking and the inability of victims to isolate or maintain social distance in cramped direct provision living conditions.

Exploitation within the sex industry

In contrast, exploitation within the sex industry continued unabated for much of the pandemic, with pimps and facilitators moving their exploitative practices online.

The report recommends the integration needs of survivors of trafficking be considered in Ireland’s anti-trafficking national action plan, expected to be revised in 2022.

It also recommended that the State’s victim identification process be reformed to support all victims of human trafficking whether they are seeking international protection or not; that bespoke gender-appropriate accommodation be provided for women victims of trafficking; and that access to legal support be expanded for assistance with family reunification applications for victims.

Alongside the report, the TRIPS Toolkit has also been launched, which provides advice and guidance for service providers who may encounter the issue of human trafficking in their work.

“The overall State approach and level of coordination remains fragmented and is in need of reform to ensure the best outcomes for women abused in such dire circumstances… While reform of this area is clearly on the Government’s agenda, change is coming grindingly slowly for victims,” said Brian Killoran, chief executive of the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

He said it was hoped that best practice identified by the TRIPS project report would be implemented across Irish services to ensure overall better outcomes for survivors.

'Heinous crime'

Speaking at an event on Wednesday organised by SAR Consultancy, the British Embassy and UCC, Assistant Commissioner with An Garda Síochána Anne Marie Cagney highlighted the importance of public awareness in tackling the “heinous crime” of human trafficking.

Ms Cagney said they currently have well over 100 ongoing files investigating human trafficking. She added that in 2021 An Garda Síochána identified 28 potential victims of human trafficking, 13 of which were recorded as cases of labour or sexual exploitation.

“Behind each statistic is a human being. It's a man or a woman, a boy or a girl, who is suffering trauma, intimidation and violence in a culture where they are afraid to speak out,” she said.

Victims are silently crying out for help as they do somebody’s nails, or wash somebody’s car, or take care of somebody’s children. We are passing victims of human trafficking by on our streets on a daily basis.

“We all need to open our eyes to human trafficking, it's a very, very serious crime where people are used as commodities. There is no act more dehumanising and exploitative than the trafficking of another human being,” she said.