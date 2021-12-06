Growing number of Christmas gigs cancelled or postponed because of restrictions

A growing number of gigs set to take place over the Christmas period have been postponed or cancelled entirely due to new Covid-19 restrictions, and left the fate of many others hanging in the balance.

The updated restrictions, announced last week by Taoiseach Michéal Martin, have left performers and ticket-holders alike unsure of the fate of upcoming shows.

The new rules which come into effect this Tuesday, December 7, reduce the capacity of indoor events to 50%.

This applies to theatres, concerts and all other types of indoor gigs as well as sporting events.

Artists with events set to take place over the next few weeks are now liaising with venues to postpone or cancel their performances.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said on Monday that the Government does not want concerts to be cancelled.

"We don't want people taking a financial hit for organising concerts and events,” he said.

"We want it to be kept open. We want the artists still performing and I believe the nature of targeted supports should be such that we can enable concerts to take place.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government "don't want concerts cancelled".

"Also that they will be viable for the participants and that's where the support should be targeted,” he continued.

"This is one sector that has suffered more than most and we don't want concerts cancelled."

Speaking to The Irish Examiner this week, The Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly said that the rest of his band’s upcoming tour is "just not viable”.

The band performed a sold-out, full-capacity gig on Monday night, though have cancelled the following night’s performance due to the restrictions.

Kodaline have postponed their remaining acoustic tour dates in Dublin, Wexford, Killarney and Castlebar.

Sharing the update on their social media, the band apologised to fans, but said that it’s “beyond our control”.

They added that they are working with venues to get new dates lined up next year “ASAP”, and that ticket refunds are available.

The band previously rescheduled selected gigs last week after two touring members tested positive for Covid-19.

Christy Moore’s sold-out shows in Vicar Street have been cancelled, with tickets for his December 7, 14, 15 and January 3 and 9 gigs being sold again at 50% capacity this week.

Tickets for Christy Moore's upcoming Vicar Street gigs are going on sale again at half-capacity after the original shows were cancelled.

Refunds will be issued to all original ticket holders, though these tickets will not be valid for the upcoming shows.

Venues have been issuing updates to gig-goers since the new set of restrictions were announced last week.

In Limerick, Dolans have reduced all their scheduled shows to a capacity of 50% and said they are “working on a system that is fair and workable” to achieve this.

The University Concert Hall have assured customers that they will be in touch over the coming days in relation to upcoming shows.

Cork Opera House issued a statement regarding their upcoming Panto, stating that they are “meeting with stakeholders and considering all our options”.

In Dublin, The Gaiety, Abbey, and Bord Gáis Energy have asked patrons to be patient as they make a decision on how to approach upcoming shows.

They advised that ticket holders for the upcoming six-week run of the Lion King at Bord Gáis Theatre will be contacted before December 10.