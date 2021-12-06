PUP restored for those who lose job because of latest restrictions

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been restored for those who lose their jobs as a direct result of the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

The decision comes after a meeting between Cabinet members and the hospitality industry.

The upper payment is set at €350, for those earning €400 or more per week, with overall payments linked to previous income. There will be five rates,

with those earning €350-€400 receiving €300 weekly, and a lower rate of €150 for those who had been earning less than €151.

A statement from the Department of Social Protection said: "This limited re-opening of PUP is specifically designed to support those workers who lose their employment as a direct result of the introduction of the new restrictions from Tuesday, December 7.

"The Department of Social Protection will use Revenue data to verify employment status for all applications.

"Although applicants should apply online, they may be required, as is the case with other work-related payments, to attend an Intreo centre to present evidence of their employment status."

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the restrictions on live events and hospitality which come into effect from Tuesday would impact jobs, so reopening access to the PUP was the right thing to do.

If you lose your job because of restrictions, we are here to help you. That means that anyone who loses their job can apply tomorrow."

She said if people could "genuinely show" they had been laid off due to the restrictions, they would have their applications accepted. She said supports were there for those who might lose hours.

Ms Humphreys added that the payment would not be backdated. She said the scheme was being kept under review.

"53,000 people are currently on the PUP, most of them for over 12 months, they're probably wondering what their situation is. They will continue to get the PUP at their current rate.

"If restrictions are in place, we are there to support people."

Ms Humphreys added that "this is not where any of us wanted to be".

"However, reopening PUP for those directly impacted will provide vital support during these difficult times."

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said the meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, and Culture Minister Catherine Martin was "productive and constructive".

"The main focus of the meeting was to discuss the business supports for restaurants, pubs and hotels in terms of criteria regarding the CRSS [Covid Recovery Support Scheme].

"The hospitality sector outlined that the current 50% threshold criteria excluded the vast majority of hospitality businesses from availing of the scheme at a vital time. Government said they would look at the criteria for CRSS and indicated the cap of €5,000 would be revisited."

The Taoiseach said he did not want to see theatres and other venues shuttered because of restrictions.

"We don't want people taking a financial hit for organising concerts and events," Micheál Martin said.

"We want it to be kept open. We want the artists still performing and I believe the nature of targeted supports should be such that we can enable concerts to take place.

"Also that they will be viable for the participants and that's where the support should be targeted

"This is one sector that has suffered more than most and we don't want concerts cancelled."