Plans under way for multi-agency child sexual abuse services for Dublin and Cork

There has been repeated calls for such a specialist service, including from the Garda Inspectorate as far back as 2012, but the rollout has been beset with delays.
Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 02:00
Cormac O’Keeffe

The Government says plans are under way to deliver national child sexual abuse support services in Dublin and Cork, thanks to a €400,000 special fund.

The centres — which will provide therapeutic and investigation services — are based on a pilot in Galway, which was set up over two years ago.

Based on the Icelandic ‘Barnahus’ model, it brings together all the agencies tasked with psychological and therapeutic support, forensic examination, and criminal investigation.

That limits the trauma and travel time for children and their families trying to navigate multiple agencies in a time of crisis.

Agencies involved include the HSE, Tusla, and An Garda Síochána.

Details from Dormant Accounts Fund Action Plan 2022 said €400,000 would be provided to advance the goals of the Barnahus initiative to deliver on the proposed multi-agency approach to addressing needs of children and families affected by child sexual abuse.

“Barnahus coordinates essential forensic examination, specialist interviewing, medical examination, child protection assessments, and therapeutic screening of children and support for families in a single location,” the plan said.

“This approach delivers better outcomes for victims of child sexual abuse, reduces re-traumatisation, and diminishes the need for repetitive interviews.”

It added: “Initially established as a pilot in Galway, planning the delivery of a national services is under way in Dublin and Cork.” 

The Garda Inspectorate called for these centres to be established in 2012, but noted in December 2017 that despite official commitments for three centres,“little progress” had been made.

Senior policy and public affairs manager at the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Fiona Jennings, welcomed the announcement.

“This model of service delivery aims to put the child who has suffered sexual abuse and their family at the centre, providing the necessary investigative, medical, and therapeutic needs in the one child-friendly place,” she said.

“There is no doubt that there is an urgency to roll out the Barnahus model across the country so that children who have suffered sexual abuse receive the necessary care they deserve in a timely and dignified manner,” she said.

Recent CSO figures show a rise of 8.5%, from 404 to 438, in reported cases of defilement (the legal term) of a minor in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

