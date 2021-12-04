Gardaí issue witness appeal following shooting in Tallaght

Garda forensics personnel at the scene of the shooting incident in Tallaght. Picture: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 13:39
Steve Neville

Gardaí in Dublin are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a shooting in Dublin.

A man in his 50s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the shooting incident in Tallaght.

The incident occurred at a house on Cookstown Road at approximately 12.30pm on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on Cookstown Road yesterday between 11.45am and 12.15pm to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the following vehicles which are believed to have been involved in the incident:

  • A small, dark van that was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght yesterday afternoon at approximately 12.15pm.
  • A small, black car that was discovered partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later.
  • A small, silver hatchback car that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole for up to 24 hours prior to the shooting incident.

Anyone who may have information in relation to these vehicles is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone who may have camera footage of these areas between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is asked to make it available to them.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone who knows of any person who sustained unexplained burn injuries in the past 24 hours to inform Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

