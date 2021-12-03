Gardaí launch investigation after man, 50s, seriously injured in Dublin shooting

Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation after a man was shot in Tallaght earlier this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 12.10pm at a domestic residence on Cookstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

After the alarm was raised, emergency services and gardaí rushed to the scene, where they found the victim, a man in his 50s, with a number of gunshot wounds.

The man was then rushed to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment, where his current condition is described as “serious”.

A firearm has since been recovered a firearm, and the scene has been preserved for examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to anyone who was on the Cookstown Road, on Friday morning between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

Garda forensics personnel at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos

Investigating officers are also seeking information on a number of vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident, two of which were found burnt out in the wake of the shooting.

The vehicles are:

A small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght, on Friday afternoon at about 12.15pm;

A small, black car that was discovered partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole, a short time later;

And a small, silver hatchback car may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole, over the past 24 hours.

Anyone who may have information on these vehicles has been asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Motorists who may have camera footage of these areas over the past 24 hours – including dash-cam and mobile phone footage – have been asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have yet been made but a Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.