Fresh appeal for information over murder of Jim Donegan in west Belfast

Fresh appeal for information over murder of Jim Donegan in west Belfast
Police at the scene in Glen Road, west Belfast, after Jim Donegan was shot dead in 2018 (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 07:19
Rebecca Black, PA

A fresh appeal for information has been made on the third anniversary of the murder of Jim Donegan.

The 43-year-old was shot dead outside a school in west Belfast as he waited to collect his teenage son on December 4 2018.

He was sitting in his red Porsche Panamera in Glen Road when he was attacked.

A murder inquiry to find the lone gunman police believe carried out the killing remains ongoing.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan described the murder as a “ruthless execution carried out in broad daylight by a lone gunman in front of hundreds of innocent schoolchildren and their parents”.

“He didn’t care who saw him or whom he traumatised. He showed total contempt for anyone who was in the vicinity.

Jim Donegan was shot dead as he sat in his red Porsche sports car outside St Mary’s Grammar School in west Belfast (PA)

“I believe that the information police require lies within the community and today I am making an appeal to the community: if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward to police. Help us to bring this cold-blooded murderer to justice.”

Mr Phelan added: “Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons, and a stepfather. Ask yourself how you would feel if this was your loved one who was taken away in such a cold and callous fashion. Jim’s family deserve answers and justice.

“If you have information, call police on 101 or submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 15, 2020 Tipperary has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Munster 
'The risk is just too high' - Taoiseach confirms further Covid restrictions for Christmas period 'The risk is just too high' - Taoiseach confirms further Covid restrictions for Christmas period
Hopes of a normal Christmas dashed by new restrictions Hopes of a normal Christmas dashed by new restrictions
Donegan#Northern IrelandPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The forecaster said that the wilder weather is due to impact on Tuesday and Wednesday. File picture</p>

'Wet and very windy weather' due next week as storm depression approaches

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices