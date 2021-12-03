Tipperary has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Munster 

Tipperary now has the highest 14-day rate of Covid infections in Munster, followed by Waterford and then Cork.

With a national infection rate of 1357.8 cases per 100,000 of population, Ireland is still among the worst-affected in Europe although case numbers are lower than in countries like Germany which is now reporting almost 60,000 cases daily.

There is still just one case of the Omicron variant reported from Ireland on the global GIS-AID variant tracker. The same tracker has reports of almost 90,000 Delta cases here.

Tipperary’s rate of infection stands at 1528.6 over two weeks with 2,439 new cases identified, while in Waterford it is 1441.8 resulting from 1,675 new cases found.

In Cork, the rate of infection over the last two weeks is 1394.3 coming from 7,569 new cases confirmed.

The infection rate in Clare is 1,249 following 1,484 more people catching the virus there, and in Kerry it is 1095.4 with 1,618 new cases.

Limerick now has the lowest rate of Covid infection in Munster with 1,984 more people catching the virus for an infection rate of 1018 per 100,000 according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Analysis of the infection rates in Local Election Areas (LEA) shows just two Munster areas now in the ten worst-affected regions.

The Portlaw – Kilmacthomas LEA in Waterford is the third worst-hit in the country, and Cork City North West has the fourth-highest rate of infections.

Five of the worst hit LEAs are in Dublin, and the reminder include Mullingar, Laytown-Bettystown in Meath, and Callan-Thomastown in Kilkenny.

Manorhamilton in Leitrim is the LEA with the lowest infection rate, closely followed by Adare-Rathkeale in Limerick, Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry and, Bantry, West Cork.

The HPSC wastewater or sewage surveillance continues to find Covid-19 strongly present, locating it in 67 of the 68 sites. It was not found in Youghal, Co Cork.