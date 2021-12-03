Gardaí investigating 2000 murder renew appeal for information 

Gardaí investigating 2000 murder renew appeal for information 

Gardaí investigating the murder of Sandra Collins are today renewing their appeal for information on the eve of the 21st anniversary of her disappearance.

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 11:45
Steve Neville

Gardaí investigating the 2000 murder of Sandra Collins in Co Mayo have renewed an appeal for information.

The appeal comes on the eve of the 21st anniversary of her disappearance.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra Collins was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000, at around 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street in Killala.

Gardaí are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to the investigation to make contact with them.

She was 28 when she disappeared and would have turned 50 this month.

Her family, along with Gardaí, are encouraging anyone who might have information that they thought was insignificant at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, any Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or CrimeStoppers 1800 250 025.

Gardaí said that anyone who contacts them will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jun 24, 2021 Weekly update shows 40 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand ‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand
Stobart Air Delay to rules on Covid-19 testing for travellers into Ireland
The PSNI has appealed for information following the death of a woman in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA)

Three arrested over death of woman, 20, in Co Down

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices