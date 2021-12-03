Gardaí investigating 2000 murder renew appeal for information 

Gardaí investigating the 2000 murder of Sandra Collins in Co Mayo have renewed an appeal for information.

The appeal comes on the eve of the 21st anniversary of her disappearance.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra Collins was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000, at around 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street in Killala.

Gardaí are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to the investigation to make contact with them.

She was 28 when she disappeared and would have turned 50 this month.

Her family, along with Gardaí, are encouraging anyone who might have information that they thought was insignificant at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, any Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or CrimeStoppers 1800 250 025.

Gardaí said that anyone who contacts them will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.