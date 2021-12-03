Three arrested over death of woman, 20, in Co Down

Three arrested over death of woman, 20, in Co Down
The PSNI has appealed for information following the death of a woman in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 11:05
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Three men have been arrested following the death of a 20-year-old woman in Co Down.

Police received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday that a woman was found collapsed within a unit of flats on Dromore Street in Ballynahinch.

It was later confirmed that the woman had died. A post-mortem examination will take place later to determine the cause of death.

Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody as enquiries continue.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.”

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jun 24, 2021 Weekly update shows 40 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand ‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand
Stobart Air Delay to rules on Covid-19 testing for travellers into Ireland
death#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Gardaí investigating the murder of Sandra Collins are today renewing their appeal for information on the eve of the 21st anniversary of her disappearance. </p>

Gardaí investigating 2000 murder renew appeal for information 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices