Fresh inquest into death of west Belfast teenager to be heard in April
Leo Norney (Family handout/PA)
Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 11:08
Rebecca Black, PA

A fresh inquest into the death of a teenager in west Belfast in 1975 has been listed for hearing next April.

Leo Norney, 17, was shot by the Army in disputed circumstances in Turf Lodge in September 1975.

Soldiers from the Black Watch regiment said the teenager was a gunman who had opened fire on them.

This account was rejected by people in the area, who said Leo was an innocent victim of an unprovoked attack.

Soldiers involved in the shooting were later convicted in relation to separate incidents in west Belfast, related to the fabrication of evidence involving planting of ammunition.

A new inquest has been ordered into the teenager’s death after the original inquest in 1976 returned an open verdict.

The inquest opened in November but was adjourned following issues raised by a late statement received by the Coroner’s Service.

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, the inquest was listed to be heard from April 25 for four weeks.

Place: Northern Ireland
Latest

