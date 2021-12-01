Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Drogheda

Gardaí appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Drogheda.

Jamie Dunican, 16, has been missing from the Drogheda area since the morning of Thursday, November 25.

He is described as being approximately 5’10” in height with a slim build.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Jamie is known to frequent the Laytown area.

Anyone with information on Jamie's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.