4,607 cases confirmed as CMO says number of patients needing critical care for Covid is 'concerning'

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 4,607 cases of Covid-19 with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan saying hospitalisation numbers are "concerning."

Currently, there are 579 patients hospitalised with the virus, of whom 115 are in ICU.

Dr Holohan said the high incidence of disease continues to have a significant impact on our health service.

"We are still seeing a concerning number of people who are in hospital and require critical care for Covid-19.

"This wave of infection is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19.

“We know that the news of the Omicron variant is causing some concern. However, we also know how to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19 – these measures have worked against previous variants of Covid-19, they can successfully supress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant," he said.

Dr Holohan also advised people to rethink their social activities and to practice good social distancing and follow public health guidelines when meeting people.

“Be mindful of your contacts in the days after socialising, and especially consider anyone you meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19," he said.

The CMO said last week, more than 10,000 people came forward to receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination remains one of the best ways to protect ourselves from severe illness and death from Covid-19.

“We are now offering a third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all those aged 16-years and older.

"Please prioritise your booster vaccine appointment as soon as you are called for it. We have seen encouraging signs in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose and so, the importance of coming forward cannot be overstated."

Cabinet expected to agree on advising people to reduce social interactions

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she expects the Cabinet will agree to advise people to continue restricting their movements to help reduce the number of Covid cases.

Ms McEntee said ministers will meet this week to discuss advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Nphet is meeting party leaders to discuss the Omicron Covid variant and its impact on health advice in Ireland.

The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday and are expected to agree a number of measures, including restrictions on school playdates, birthday parties and school gatherings.

Ms McEntee said people are “generally ahead” of the Government in cutting down on their social activities.

“We have seen in the last few weeks, particularly as numbers have continued to increase, the general public have pulled back, be it cancelling large gatherings or just reducing and restricting their overall movements,” the Fine Gael minister added.

“When it comes to kids’ birthday parties or any type of gatherings, that is the case here too.

“We have to meet with Cabinet in the next day or two, we have a letter and advice from the chief medical officer and his team. Obviously we will explore that.

“I assume and I would guess at this stage that we will be advising and encouraging people to continue to restrict their movements.

Like everything else with Covid, it takes some strange twists and turns and we always keep everything under review

“But we have to decide all of this collectively at Cabinet.”

Any restrictions agreed will be aimed at tackling case numbers ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys did not say whether there are plans to allow recently unemployed people to claim the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

“The PUP is currently being paid to people who are on it and that number has decreased considerably,” Ms Humphreys added.

“We are down to 55,000 people on PUP – further reduced this week again.

“That shows to me people are returning to work, the numbers on the live register are also decreasing.

“Like everything else with Covid, it takes some strange twists and turns and we always keep everything under review.”