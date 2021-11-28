DUP leader calls for ‘evidence-led policy’ over Covid certification scheme

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party remains opposed to a Covid certification scheme, preferring instead “evidence-led policy”.

DUP ministers in the Stormont Executive voted against Health Minister Robin Swann’s plan for such a scheme for the hospitality sector.

Addressing party members on Saturday, Mr Donaldson said the stance is “not because we dismiss the threat posed by the virus, but because the focus should be on evidence-led policy and measures which will make a real difference”.

The Department of Health is to introduce the new regulations in draft form on Monday but they will require Assembly approval to become operational.

Under the policy, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues will need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Robin Swann (centre) speaks during a Covid measures press conference as deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and First Minister Paul Givan look on (Liam McBurney/PA)

There will be no enforcement on the regulations, through fines for non-compliance, until December 13.

It will not be mandatory in unlicensed premises “at this stage”, the department said, but would be required at nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and conference halls.

On Sunday, the Belfast Chamber called on the Executive to urgently consider and quickly introduce financial support to assist businesses who will incur additional costs as they implement the scheme.

Chief executive Simon Hamilton said: “Ministers must immediately turn their attention to the need to compensate the affected businesses for the cost they will now inevitably incur as they implement the certification scheme.

“Hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses have had an absolutely torrid time over the past 20 months.

“They are only now starting to get going again yet here they are about to be hit by more Executive-enforced measures that will cost them money they can ill afford.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton said businesses should be compensated (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Without adequate financial support in place quickly, jobs will be in jeopardy. Indeed, many businesses are already seeing cancellations of bookings so this, and speculation about closures and lockdowns, is already having a negative effect on trade.”

Meanwhile, Mr Donaldson also called on Mr Swann to bring forward a long-term plan for hospitals, highlighting the impact on bed numbers due to pressures in the domiciliary care sector.

He said: “Astoundingly there were 513 people in the Southern Trust alone waiting on a care package.

“It would be more prudent to pay our domiciliary care workers better wages, make the career more attractive and have more carers employed than pay massive sums for step-down facilities when most patients just want to be back in their own bed.

“Whilst the Health Minister has responded to our campaign by announcing a few days ago that he is allocating more money for domiciliary care, this will run out in March and won’t deliver the reform needed. Our hospitals need a long-term plan.”