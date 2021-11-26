Q&A: What do we know about the new Covid variant?

The European Union’s executive has said it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new Covid-19 variant.

Scientists are still trying to determine whether the new variant, called B.1.1529, is more transmissible or more lethal than previous ones, but it does have the most mutations of any strain yet identified.

That’s raised concerns inside South Africa and internationally, with authorities fearing a wave of cases that could increase pressure on already strained healthcare systems.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region”.

But how is this new variant different from previous versions and how dangerous is it?

– When did it first appear?

Scientists first became aware of the new strain on November 23 after samples were uploaded on to a coronavirus variant tracking website from South Africa, Hong Kong and then Botswana. A total of 59 samples have been uploaded on to the website so far.

Three samples are from Hong Kong, three are from Botswana and the rest are from South Africa.

– How is it different from the other variants?

Despite only being tracked for the past three days, the virus has been identified as having 30 different mutations already. By comparison, that is twice as many as the Delta variant, which has been the most prominent variant in Europe over the past few months.

The mutations contain features seen in all of the other variants but also traits that have not been seen before.

– Has it been classed as a “variant of concern”?

While the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is "deeply concerned" about the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, it has not yet been classed as a "variant of concern" by scientists.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it has been monitoring the B.1.1.529 variant that has been identified in a number of countries in southern Africa and in Hong Kong.

"No cases of this variant have been reported in Europe to date, but the Minister for Health is deeply concerned.

"The Department of Health has been in contact with colleagues in Northern Ireland and we will continue to liaise with UK authorities."

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is "deeply concerned" about the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant

Immunologist Professor Christine Loscher says the World Health Organisation (WHO) will likely move the status of the new variant from one 'of interest' to one 'of concern' in the near future.

The WHO's technical working group is to meet on Friday to assess the new variant and may decide whether to give it a name from the Greek alphabet.

– Will the vaccines protect people against it?

It’s too early to say. The mutations could potentially make the variant more transmissible and evade the protection given by prior infection or vaccination.

– What does this mean for travellers?

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that if hotel quarantine measures are required to deal with the new South African variant “then that's what we will do.”

It is also possible the Munster Rugby Team, who are currently in South Africa, may have to quarantine upon their return to Ireland.

Ms von der Leyen said that she would like to see the EU bloc countries activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the "southern African region”.

Where the epidemiological situation of a third country or region worsens quickly, in particular, if a variant of concern or of interest has been detected, member states should adopt an urgent, temporary restriction on all travel into the EU.

This emergency brake should not apply to EU citizens, long-term EU residents and certain categories of essential travellers, who should nevertheless be subject to appropriate testing and quarantine measures, even if fully vaccinated.

Such restrictions should be reviewed at least every two weeks.

– How worried should we be about this variant?

Dr Mary Favier, Covid adviser for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), says if the new variant manages to “outrun” the Delta variant, then “we will have a problem.”

It is still unknown if vaccines will work against the new variant, she said.

However, Professor Loscher pointed out that vaccine manufacturers have been able to “tweak” vaccines as the virus changed.

“That’s a positive thing to know, that they have the technology to vary the vaccine as variants arrive," she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.