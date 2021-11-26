'We will have a problem': Fears new African variant of Covid could 'outrun' Delta

The Covid adviser for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has warned that a new African variant of the virus was a source of concern, particularly if it outruns the Delta variant.

The European Union will propose to halt air travel from southern Africa over growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant, as the UK said it will also temporarily ban flights from the region.

The EU bloc “will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern,” European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said in a tweet.

Scientists are still trying to determine whether the new variant, called B.1.1529, is more transmissible or more lethal than previous ones, but it does have the most mutations of any strain yet identified.

That’s raised concerns inside South Africa and internationally, with authorities fearing a wave of cases that could increase pressure on already strained healthcare systems.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid adviser for the ICGP, says if the new variant manages to “outrun” the Delta variant, then “we will have a problem.”

It is still unknown if vaccines will work against the new variant, she said.

Immunologist Professor Christine Loscher says the World Health Organisation (WHO) will likely move the status of the new variant from one 'of interest' to one 'of concern' in the near future.

The new variant is 'of concern' because of the number of mutations in the spike proteins and it is still unclear how this will respond to vaccines.

It was a case of wait and see the impact, she said.

However, she pointed out that vaccine manufacturers have been able to “tweak” vaccines as the virus changed.

“That’s a positive thing to know, that they have the technology to vary the vaccine as variants arrive," she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Prof Loscher also highlighted the benefits of vaccination for children.

Studies had indicated the impact of long-lasting Covid on up to 10% of children, she said.

The impact of the virus was not just clinical, she said, it had an impact on education, on extracurricular activities and on not being able to socialise.

There is a high advantage in children being vaccinated especially if new variants emerge, at which point a high level of community vaccination would help, she added.

Prof Loscher also called for the wearing of masks for children in primary school to be a recommendation and guidance, rather than mandatory.

The decision should be made on a case by case basis for every child and parent, she said.

Dr Favier has also welcomed plans to extend the vaccine programme to children aged five years to 11 years.

However, she pointed out that it would be a parental decision and GPs would be willing to discuss the issue with parents.