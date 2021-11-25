Travel disruptions possible as Storm Arwen brings wind warnings for three counties 

Storm Arwen will track southwards along the east coast of Scotland on England through Friday and Friday night.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 22:03
Maeve Lee

Met Éireann has warned that there may be some travel disruption in parts of the country on Friday due to Storm Arwen.

Named by the UK Met Office, the storm will track southwards along the east coast of Scotland on England through Friday and Friday night.

For Ireland, Storm Arwen will introduce strong northerly winds and cold weather.

Strong winds will bring a risk of fallen trees and power lines to coastal areas in the north and northwest, the forecaster has warned.

Status yellow wind warnings have been issued for Donegal, Sligo and Mayo for Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Overall, Friday is expected to see some strong and gusty winds that will strengthen to near gale force in the northwest of the country later in the day with some gales also expected for coastal counties.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Elizabeth Coleman said it is going to be a cold and very windy day.

“We’ll see north to northwest winds starting to pick up through Thursday night into Friday morning, peaking late Friday afternoon,” she said.

“Gale to strong gale force winds are forecast along north facing coasts, generating large coastal waves and spray overtopping.

Strong northerly winds over land in the north and northwest could bring down some trees and power lines with travel distribution possible.

Met Éireann has forecast blustery scattered showers on Friday, which will turn to sleet, mainly parts of the north with snow possible over the hills. 

Daytime temperatures will be limited to around 4 to 9C degrees but feeling colder.

Energy prices predicted to stay elevated despite Met forecasts for mild winter         

WeatherStormStorm Arwen
