Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Meath man

Gardaí at Ashbourne are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Edward Howard who was last seen on the 21st November, 2021 in Ratoath, Co Meath.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:53
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man who is missing from Co Meath.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are seeking the public’s help in tracing Edward Howard who was last seen on 21 November, 2021 in Ratoath, Co Meath.

Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Edward is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a slim build and brown hair and brown eyes. It’s believed that he may be in the Ulster area.

Edward is described as being 5' 10" in height with a slim build and brown eyes. It's believed that he may be in the Ulster area.
Edward is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

