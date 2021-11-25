Nearly half a million Europeans 60 and over saved by Covid-19 jabs, study finds

Nearly half a million people aged 60 and over have been saved from dying due to Covid-19 as a result of being vaccinated, according to a European study.

Researchers from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have estimated 470,000 people have been protected against dying from Covid-19 after being vaccinated.

For their study, which has been published in the Eurosurveillance medical journal, the authors estimated the number of deaths among adults aged 60 and older in 33 countries in Europe that would have taken place without any vaccines, using the weekly reported death counts.

They then calculated the number of lives saved due to Covid-19 vaccines as the difference between these estimates and the reported number of deaths from December 2020 to November 2021 for those aged 60 and over.

The 33 countries analysed included Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Norway, Malta, Spain, Finland, England, Cyprus, Portugal and Greece, France, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Sweden, Hungary, Lithuania, Switzerland, Estonia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Poland, Czech Republic, Croatia, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine and Scotland.

The researchers estimated that Covid-19 vaccines saved 469,186 lives in this age group in the nations during the study period – reducing the expected number of deaths by roughly half.

Uptake of vaccines for people aged 60 and over in the nations ranges from 20% to 100%.

The authors estimated the largest number of lives saved was highest in the nations where the vaccine rollout was early and uptake was high.

Other countries experienced limited effects of vaccination because their vaccine rollout was either slower or rolled out in parallel with effective public health measures.

The study did not take into account lives saved from the indirect effect of vaccination because of a reduction in transmission.

According to the WHO, more than 1.5 million people have died after contracting Covid-19 since December 2019 in the WHO European Region.

More than 90% of those who died were aged 60 and above.

Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said vaccines need to be given alongside other public health measures.

Wear a mask in crowded, closed and confined spaces, cover coughs and sneezes, keep physical distance from other people and wash your hands regularly.

"Ventilation is important too, so if it’s safe to do so open a window or a door to let in fresh air," he continued.

A member of staff prepares a Covid-19 Pfizer jab at a pop-up vaccination centre at Westfield Stratford City (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

"It’s important that authorities take these measures and that we do all of these for the protection of ourselves and others, even if we are fully vaccinated, because based on the available evidence vaccination greatly reduces but cannot stop virus transmission altogether.”