International investigation under way after 'Christmas selection box' of drugs uncovered at Dublin Port

An international investigation is under way into a “Christmas selection box” consignment of drugs – worth an estimated €10m – was uncovered at Dublin Port.

The haul included more than €4m worth of cocaine and €3m worth of heroin, along with large hauls of cannabis – both resin and herb – as well as ketamine, a psychedelic drug used in the party and festival scene.

Revenue officers made the discovery after drug dog 'Robbie' flagged a container after detecting something suspicious.

The container was subject to a scan by Revenue's mobile X-ray scanner, prompting a full search by officers.

The discovery was made on Wednesday and Revenue contacted the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and an investigation was set up.

A breakdown of the drugs seized revealed:

60kgs of cocaine – with an estimated street value of €4.2m;

22kg of heroin – worth almost €3.1m;

145kg of cannabis resin – worth €870,000;

79kg of cannabis herb -worth €1.58m.

Some 1kg of ketamine, a psychedelic drug popular among some people in the club, party and festival scene, was also confiscated.

“The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €9.8m,” Revenue said in a statement.

It said the operation was part of an investigation into “transnational organised crime groups”.

In follow-up searches, 960kg of tobacco valued at over €600,000 was seized from a storage unit in the Rathcoole area of Dublin.

Revenue and gardaí are investigating whether the entire consignment was destined for one crime group – involved in both the illegal drug trade and the smuggled cigarettes – or if the drugs were destined for a number of criminal gangs, which might be more likely.

If the latter was the case, they will examine who organised the entire consignment and the necessary logistics from the Netherlands.

Gardaí will also investigate if the drugs were destined for the local market alone or if some of it was due to be transported into the North or Britain.

Some sources have speculated the haul was probably for a number of crime groups and was to supply the general Christmas drug market.

“It’s a Christmas selection box of drugs, and then some cigarettes too,” said one source.

The source said it was unfortunate that no arrests, particularly of significant players, were made, which is viewed by law enforcement as more important than the drugs themselves.

Customs chief Michael Gilligan told RTÉ news: “What was significant about it was the variation of drugs involved – cocaine, heroin, cannabis – both resin and herb and ketamine.”

He said international inquiries are ongoing and that the operation is "far from finished yet".

Mr Gilligan said the drugs were uncovered as part of Revenue's "normal programme" of activities to counter drug trafficking.

He said 22kgs of heroin was a “very significant seizure” given the population here.

Last August, 88kgs of heroin was seized in Rosslare, by far the biggest ever haul here, which gardaí suspect was not for the Irish market.

The heroin haul on Wednesday matches the last biggest one – 22kg in August 2020. Before that, the next biggest was in February 2015 (32.5kg).