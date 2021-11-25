Criminal investigation launched following discovery of man's body in Dublin

Pictured are Gardai searching the area around the house at Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan where the body of a man in his 60s was found yesterday. Gardai suspect the man may have died violently. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 15:21
Maeve Lee

A criminal investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a house in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí were yesterday called to a house at Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered with significant injuries.

A post mortem exam is underway this afternoon at the City Morgue on the body.

CCTV footage is being examined, and gardaí are carrying out door to door enquiries, while a technical examination of the scene is currently taking place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person with any information in relation to this death to contact Investigating Gardaí at Balbriggan Garda Station 01-8020510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

