Government home loan scheme will raise prices in short term, says Central Bank

The Government's shared equity home loan has the potential to push up house prices in the short term, a report from the Central Bank says.

The bank's Financial Stability Review 2021 says that the scheme, which was part of the Housing For All plan announced in September, will shift the demand for homes but do little to bring down prices in the short term.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has defended the scheme since it was first floated last year. It will see €75m of government funds allocated to allow the Government to offer equity loans of up to 30% on new-build homes under €400,000.

The report says that house prices will be affected by ongoing inflation in the cost of construction as well as the implementation of Government policy.

"Construction-cost inflation and the implementation of recent Government housing policy initiatives are also likely to influence house price developments over the near-to-medium term.

"Recent quarters have seen substantial increases in many categories of key labour and material costs compared to pre-pandemic levels. A period of prolonged increases in costs in the construction sector is likely to feed through to house price inflation.

"Housing policy will also have a key influence on residential property price dynamics. The Government’s “Housing for All” plan has ambitious plans to increase housing supply, which, all else being equal, should serve to ease the rate of house price growth, relative to what it might have been, over the medium turn.

"Nevertheless, it will take time for the proposed units to be delivered and for the effects to feed through. In the short-run, the “First Home” shared equity scheme operates by shifting the demand for house purchases and, so – in a supply-constrained market – has the potential to increase pricing pressures."