Missing man (42) believed to be in Dublin area

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Damien Harrison who is a resident of Northern Ireland and who was last seen on Carrick Road, Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning 20th November, 2021.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 22:37
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Damien Harrison, who is a resident of Northern Ireland but is believed to be in the Dublin area.

Damien is described as being 5’ 5” in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Damien was wearing a grey hoodie and grey trousers.

He was last seen on Carrick Road, Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning. It is believed that he may be in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí and Damien’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Damien is described as being 5' 5" in height with a slim build.
Damien is described as being 5’ 5” in height with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

