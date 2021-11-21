Tusla must improve speed of notifying gardaí, says Hiqa

Tusla must improve speed of notifying gardaí, says Hiqa

Health watchdog Hiqa has said Tusla is moving in the right direction in terms of bolstering its child protection and welfare services, but improvements still need to be made, including in the timely notification of referrals to gardaí.

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 15:00
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

The health watchdog Hiqa has said Tusla is moving in the right direction in terms of bolstering its child protection and welfare services, but improvements still need to be made, including in the timely notification of referrals to gardaí.

The findings are included in the Overview Report on Inspections of Child Protection and Welfare Thematic Programme from 2019-2021, which also found staffing levels sometimes impacted on how Tusla was able to operate its services.

The monitoring programme, overseen by the Health Information and Quality Authority, arose out of the June 2018 report into the investigation into the management of allegations of child sexual abuse against adults of concern by Tusla, as requested by the then-minister for children and youth affairs Katherine Zappone.

That initial report identified three systemic risks in the management of referrals of child sexual abuse – screening and preliminary enquiry of referrals, safety planning and the management of allegations of retrospective abuse, and 12 of Tusla’s child protection and welfare services were initially selected to participate in the monitoring programme.

The findings are included in the new report, which said "it was evident that Tusla is striving towards achieving consistency and equity in service provision. The organisation and its skilled staff were committed to quality improvement and this was reflected in the 12 individual service areas."

Six service areas were compliant or substantially compliant in all but one standard, which was assessed as partially compliant. Two service areas (Galway/Roscommon and Louth/Meath) were compliant/substantially compliant in five standards and partially compliant in two. Of the remaining four areas, all but two of the areas had varying levels of compliance in all standards.

Positive relationship with social workers

The 65 children and 110 parents receiving a child protection and welfare service told inspectors about the positive relationships they had with social workers and the help they had been given. The report also outlined examples of good practice and said the Covid crisis had been managed well.

However, it said some issues needed to be addressed, including: timely notification of suspected abuse to An Garda Síochána; consistency in the monitoring and oversight of cases awaiting allocation to a social worker; and the timely recording and uploading of children’s records onto the National Child Care Information System (NCCIS).

"There remains an ongoing challenge for Tusla to recruit and subsequently retain an adequate workforce in order to deliver a consistent and equitable service to children who use child protection and welfare services," it said.

Hiqa said vacant posts were evident in eight out of 12 service areas at the time of inspection and six of those areas operated waiting lists of medium and low-risk referrals.

Read More

Report urges speeding up of new family law courts system

More in this section

People 'afraid to open their energy bills' in case they can't pay People 'afraid to open their energy bills' in case they can't pay
Shopping cart, small boxes and laptop. Online shopping concept. Teen online spending up 185% as parents urged to be wary of fraudsters
Report raises concerns over socio-emotional difficulties amongst deaf children Report raises concerns over socio-emotional difficulties amongst deaf children
Organisation: TuslaOrganisation: HIQA
Protesting lorry drivers in Dublin city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Fuel protest hauliers cause widespread traffic disruption in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices