Tusla must improve speed of notifying gardaí, says Hiqa

The health watchdog Hiqa has said Tusla is moving in the right direction in terms of bolstering its child protection and welfare services, but improvements still need to be made, including in the timely notification of referrals to gardaí.

The findings are included in the Overview Report on Inspections of Child Protection and Welfare Thematic Programme from 2019-2021, which also found staffing levels sometimes impacted on how Tusla was able to operate its services.

The monitoring programme, overseen by the Health Information and Quality Authority, arose out of the June 2018 report into the investigation into the management of allegations of child sexual abuse against adults of concern by Tusla, as requested by the then-minister for children and youth affairs Katherine Zappone.

That initial report identified three systemic risks in the management of referrals of child sexual abuse – screening and preliminary enquiry of referrals, safety planning and the management of allegations of retrospective abuse, and 12 of Tusla’s child protection and welfare services were initially selected to participate in the monitoring programme.

The findings are included in the new report, which said "it was evident that Tusla is striving towards achieving consistency and equity in service provision. The organisation and its skilled staff were committed to quality improvement and this was reflected in the 12 individual service areas."

Six service areas were compliant or substantially compliant in all but one standard, which was assessed as partially compliant. Two service areas (Galway/Roscommon and Louth/Meath) were compliant/substantially compliant in five standards and partially compliant in two. Of the remaining four areas, all but two of the areas had varying levels of compliance in all standards.

Positive relationship with social workers

The 65 children and 110 parents receiving a child protection and welfare service told inspectors about the positive relationships they had with social workers and the help they had been given. The report also outlined examples of good practice and said the Covid crisis had been managed well.

However, it said some issues needed to be addressed, including: timely notification of suspected abuse to An Garda Síochána; consistency in the monitoring and oversight of cases awaiting allocation to a social worker; and the timely recording and uploading of children’s records onto the National Child Care Information System (NCCIS).

"There remains an ongoing challenge for Tusla to recruit and subsequently retain an adequate workforce in order to deliver a consistent and equitable service to children who use child protection and welfare services," it said.

Hiqa said vacant posts were evident in eight out of 12 service areas at the time of inspection and six of those areas operated waiting lists of medium and low-risk referrals.