Stark warning Defence Forces are at historic low strength

The Defence Forces are overcommitted to overseas missions, enduring a dysfunctional cycle of turnover and now at a historically low strength.

That was the stark warning delivered to Defence Minister Simon Coveney at the Raco (Representative Association of Commissioned Officers) conference from its general secretary Commandant Conor King.

He also pointed out the workload for those remaining in Ireland's military had been driven up as a result and that job satisfaction had been driven down.

Comdt King said this combination would only lead to more people quitting their ranks.

“The current retention crisis still gripping the Defence Forces, evidenced by the persistently high level of turnover, and the historically low strength, cannot be ignored,” he said.

Comdt King said a fit-for-purpose Defence Forces will only result when it is adequately resourced both with manpower and a budget applying functional policy not only to recruit and train, but more importantly retain experienced skill sets across the army, naval service and air corps.

Raco president Commandant Luke Foley told Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy he was aware of “a significant number” of his members who are exploring the option of quitting for a better life outside the military.

Morale

Comdt Foley said he was “deeply worried” about the effects on morale among those who remain in ever-depleting units.

Comdt King added that the retention crisis has resulted in a significant impact on the frequency with which personnel are required to travel overseas, with an increased reliance on mandatory deployment and the associated damage this does to morale and family life.

“According to military management, in 2020 almost 25% of the deployable army strength was deployed overseas. Put simply, the Defence Forces are overcommitted overseas,” he said.

Comdt King criticised the practice of counting untrained personnel in the actual numbers of Defence Forces' members, which currently stands at 1,000 less than its supposed minimum strength of 9,500.

“Our medical corps, in particular, are staring down the barrel. Medical officers, who are relied upon to support every single aspect of military operations, are falling years behind their HSE counterparts in terms of remuneration and are leaving the organisation. The Defence Forces cannot absorb the loss of these people,” Comdt King added.

He also criticised the failure of the Government and Department of Defence to enact a number of recommendations made in the High-Level Implementation Plan published in early 2019.

“The failure to progress many of the projects, and the refusal to share completed reports and to engage with Raco on our considered submissions, has rendered the intervening two and a half years an exercise in frustration and disappointment, and further weakened trust and morale,” Comdt King said.

'Members feel betrayed'

“Simply put, minister, our members feel betrayed, and have little confidence in the will or ability of civil and military management to reinvigorate the organisation.”

Mr Coveney said he understood there was “pressure on the system” because of the personnel crisis and this was particularly impacting the naval service and overseas missions.

However, he added that Ireland has important commitments to UN overseas missions and while a review is ongoing on these, he insisted we need to maintain our internationally-renowned peacekeeping efforts abroad. The Defence Forces first contribution to peacekeeping was in 1958 and it is currently involved in 16 peacekeeping missions worldwide.