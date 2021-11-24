Focus turns to private hospitals as health system under 'very serious pressure'

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid will tell an Oireachtas Committee today that the entire health system is now “under very serious pressure” due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The HSE has taken immediate measures in response to the pressures on hospitals and on ICU, Mr Reid will say, as efforts are made to increase surge capacity through providing additional beds.

Much of the capacity needs and efforts to reduce waiting lists will be supplemented by using private hospital capacity in the near term.

“I know that the resurgence of the virus, and the response now required, will place even more pressure on staff,” Mr Reid will tell the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health, which will hear from HSE representatives on the winter plan and the current situation in acute hospitals.

The normal pressure of a winter season on the health service is being compounded by the “massive increase” in Covid-19 infections at present, according to the HSE CEO. The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has doubled since the beginning of October, as has the number of patients in intensive care.

He will say that the consequence of the significant rise in hospital attendances through emergency departments has been the cancelling of “less urgent” appointments for both day cases and in-patients.

“The number of cancellations and non-booking of planned surgery has been growing, due to the growing incidence of Covid-19 in hospitals,” Mr Reid will say.

Funding of €77m has been provided by Government to help supplement the HSE’s winter preparedness plan, which will focus on the avoidance of hospital admittance unless absolutely necessary as well as the safe and timely departure of patients from hospital.

He will say that a plan has been put in place to reduce waiting lists but progress in this regard has been “significantly affected” by the cancellation of electives due to Covid-19.

“A significant focus is being placed on using private hospital capacity to deal with these waiting lists,” Mr Reid will say. “However, public hospitals are also relying on access to private hospitals to support emergency workload pressures.”

A further €200m in Government funding for 2022 will also go towards delivering additional capacity to impact waiting lists. Speaking to RTÉ Radio yesterday, the HSE chief operations officer also admitted that waiting lists will get longer as a result of Covid pressures on the system.

Anne O’Connor said that it wasn’t yet the case where all non-Covid procedures were being cancelled, as had been the case during the worst phase of the pandemic. Hospitals, she said, are still “flat out”.