Retailers and growers warn of potential Christmas tree shortage

With just over a month to go until the big day, artificial Christmas trees appear to be in short supply.

Last minute shoppers are being warned that artificial Christmas trees may not be re-stocked after the current supply runs out.

Retail Excellence Ireland says many products coming from Asia, including fake trees and toys, may be affected by supply chain issues.

"There is a sort of inevitability at this time of the year that retailers want to go back in and get product and restock the shelves before Christmas and that is where it's becoming most challenging because the lead times on products just make that unviable," said CEO of Retail Excellence Ireland Duncan Graham.

Those who prefer the real thing may find it difficult to get a tree too as recent mild weather is making them lose their needles faster.

John Brennan has been selling trees for over 40 years and says the trees need to become dormant to survive indoors.

Meanwhile, gardaí are cracking down on thieves in Co Wicklow who cut down trees themselves.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy says the force is conducting checkpoints and nightly patrols while the garda helicopter may be deployed.

"I have the GPS co-ordinates of all the Christmas tree farms and they do passing patrols and put on the night vision equipment and the spotlight," said Supt McCarthy.

Retail Excellence Ireland says overall supply is good ahead of Black Friday this week, but is warning last minute shopper restocking may be slow.