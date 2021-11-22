Driver critical following serious single car collision

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious crash in County Leitrim.
No other car was involved when it happened close to Dromahair yesterday.
This single car collision happened at Fivemilebourne shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon.
The man in his 60s was driving a car which hit a ditch. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time and he was brought from the scene to Sligo University Hospital.
He is fighting for his life in the hospital this morning and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are also asking any road users who may have camera footage, who were travelling on the R278 at Fivemilebourne yesterday afternoon, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station.