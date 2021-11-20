Pedestrian killed in road traffic accident in Co Laois

A pedestrian has died after a road traffic collision at Clonsoghey in Co Laois.

The man, aged in his late teens, was involved in a collision with a van at around 7.30am today on the N80 at Clonsoghey, which is about 7km north of Portlaoise.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

An examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators is currently taking place and the road remains closed at this time.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.