'There's still time': 3,138 cases of Covid-19 confirmed with 118 in ICU

There have been a further 3,138 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

As of Friday morning, there were 643 patients in hospitals with the disease, with 118 in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected.”

“Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.”

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said it is not inevitable that Ireland will have over 200,000 cases of Covid-19 next month.

The country's 14-day incidence rate has risen to 1,217 per 100,000 people.

Monaghan and Wexford are the only counties with rates of less than 1,000.

Over 60,000 cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

The seven-day positivity rate on Covid-19 tests has fallen for the first time since September.

The average is now 15.5% - a slight fall from yesterday, when it was 15.7%.

The HSE is looking for community swabbers without medical experience to apply to help bolster the state's PCR testing capacity.

Dr Ronan Glynn warned that the high incidence of the virus has put significant pressure on all health services from public health to general practice to acute hospitals.

Non-Covid care including cancer surgery, cardiac care, hip and knee replacements, mental ill-health and other common ailments continue to be severely impacted as a result of the high case numbers.

"If we continue on with this high level of infection in the community then our modelling suggests that we will record upwards of 200,000 cases in December alone," warned Dr Glynn.

"But that is not inevitable. These people have not yet been infected. We can avoid this case load and ensuing impact on the health service by following basic public health advice."

The HSE has launched a campaign entitled Layer Up which encourages people to use all of the layers of protection available to them to protect against Covid infection.

The measures include: vaccination, sanitising and washing hands, wearing a mask, staying at home if displaying symptoms, keeping windows open when socialising indoors, avoiding crowds and reducing social contacts.

Dr Glynn acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices made by the public over the course of the pandemic and the fatigue felt by many.

"We are all understandably very, very tired of this pandemic. Time and again, we have asked you to take on public health messaging and act for the collective good. Time and again, the vast majority have listened to that message and responded."

This time people are finding it more difficult than ever to follow the guidelines and rules in place, he said. But it is necessary in order to avoid the scenario indicated by the modelling and protect the most vulnerable in the community.

From today, Government advice is that everyone should revert to working from home unless it is necessary to attend the workplace in person.

All restaurant, nightclubs and pubs - including those in hotels - must close at midnight while Covid certs are now needed for a trip to the cinema or theatre.