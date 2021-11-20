Lot yet to 'play out' in Graham Dwyer's bid for freedom

For most people, the thought of Graham Dwyer being freed, because of how gardaí gathered evidence that demonstrated his guilt, might be hard to stomach.

That this man could be released from prison, just six years into his life sentence for the murder of Elaine O’Hara in August 2012, would seem just wrong.

And that this should happen, not because an appeal court had decided there's not enough evidence to convict him, but because there was a legal issue with how the evidence was gathered, might feel unjust.

But that is the prospect following the publication of a legal opinion of an advisor to the European Union Court of Justice (ECJ).

The Advocate General was crystal clear that the general and indiscriminate retention and accessing of data for the investigation of serious crime — such as the system in Ireland — breached EU privacy laws and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

He said such general retention was only permissible for serious threats to national security.

He further said that any ruling on this issue should be retrospective and not just going forward, meaning it would apply to past cases, such as Dwyer's.

Mobile phone data

In the Dwyer murder trial, mobile phone data was key in pinpointing his location at specific times and the times when messages were sent from his ‘master’ phone to Elaine O’Hara’s ‘slave’ phone and back again.

Traffic and location data was also taken from his work phone.

In what was a public dressing down of the Supreme Court — which referred the legality issue to the ECJ for ruling — the advisor said, essentially, that the Irish court should have known better and that the answers were already there from previous rulings from the ECJ.

Irish authorities knew there were legal problems with the legislation governing the right of gardaí, and other agencies, to access data retained by telecom companies for two years.

Successive governments were aware of a line of judgments in the ECJ, starting in 2014.

Digital rights campaigners and academics repeatedly stated that the 2011 Communications (Retention of Data) Act breached EU law and that it urgently needed to be rectified.

System amounted to mass surevillance

Even a Government-commissioned review, carried out by a former judge and published in October 2017, told them the legislation breached EU laws and that the system amounted to mass surveillance.

“I would even go as far to say that Ireland (the Irish government) has been knowingly, wrongfully, implementing the EU data laws,” said Dr Graham Butler, Associate Professor of Law or Aarhus University in Denmark.

So, what happens now?

There are a number of steps ahead.

First, the opinion goes to the ECJ, which will rule, probably in early 2022.

Graham Dwyer received a life sentence for the murder of Elaine O’Hara in August 2012. Picture: Garda/PA

Experts expect it will agree with the opinion, not least because it reiterates previous findings of the court.

Second, the ECJ ruling goes back to the Supreme Court, which is hearing an appeal from the State to a successful application by Dwyer in the High Court, which declared that the 2011 law breaches EU privacy directives and the rights charter.

Professor of Law at University of Limerick, Shane Kilcommins, said the Supreme Court is “bound” by the ECJ ruling and will have to integrate it into its own decision.

Presuming all this results in a Supreme Court declaration that the Act breaches EU law, that ruling is referred back to the Court of Appeal, where Dwyer is taking a case seeking to overturn his murder conviction.

Dwyer's conviction looks 'more dubious'

Step 3 is where the future is unclear. Dr Butler says Dwyer's conviction looks "more dubious", while Prof Kilcommins said the opinion "definitely favours" Dwyer.

But Prof Kilcommins declined to speculate any further — saying a lot is yet to be “played out” in the Court of Appeal.

The “key question”, he said, was whether or not the court will decide that the evidence cannot be admitted – because it reaches Dwyer’s rights — or determine that the evidence can still be admitted.

This possibility flows from the so-called “exclusionary rule”, stemming from the ‘JC’ ruling by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Essentially, if gardaí and/or the prosecution can demonstrate that it was not known, or was not clear, at the time the evidence was gathered that it breached EU privacy laws then the court has a degree of discretion in admitting it.

Prof Kilcommins believes that if the Court of Appeal decides the evidence cannot be admitted then the conviction would be quashed.

It is not clear if the court could order a retrial, perhaps on the basis that there is other evidence there.

Fears for other convictions

Beyond Dwyer, there are fears for other convictions where traffic data played a key role.

Here, experts are cautious, stressing that each case would be taken on its own merits and would depend, among other things, if the defence raised during the original trial legal concerns with the 2011 Act, and if other evidence is available.

On current and future investigations, the impact has already been felt, ever since the High Court declaration in December 2018.

Figures published in the Irish Examiner last March revealed a 64% drop in disclosures of mobile phone data to gardaí, from 13,500 in 2018 to almost 5,000 in 2020.

Judges charged with monitoring the use of the powers have in recent years warned of the impact the legal impasse was having on garda investigations.

Last July, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said the 2011 Act was not currently being relied on “to the clear and obvious detriment of criminal investigation”.

Gardaí can still go to the court to get a warrant to access the data — a system the Advocate General said was still legal where it involved “targeted” and not “general” retention of data.

One legal expert, who declined to be named, said the ECJ has taken a singular human rights stance.

“It’s a rights-based approach, purist if you will, and there’s no care of the consequences of their decision for the investigation of serious crime.”

One senior garda said An Garda Síochána and the State had a "duty of care" to its citizens and that the balance had now "tilted" towards criminals.