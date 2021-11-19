'There can be a real fear': Men less likely to seek help for early warning signs of cancer

Men are less likely to seek medical help for early warning signs of cancer.

They are also less likely to make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of getting cancer.

According to research for the Irish Cancer Society to mark International Men's Day, men have lower than average knowledge of cancer symptoms.

It is not just cancer where men are reluctant to seek medical help as a large portion of those surveyed admitted they have not attended a GP or hospital for a health concern in recent months despite continuing to experience symptoms.

One in five said they didn't go to see a medical professional when they should have because they didn't believe their symptoms were serious enough to warrant a doctor.

Éamonn Redmond spoke out on International Men's Day about his own health and the importance of seeking help.

The 27-year-old had an itch on his arm last year which got progressively worse.

Initially reluctant to visit his GP due to the pandemic, Éamonn put the itch down to stress.

"After Christmas I ended up going to see a doctor and my GP was fantastic, he was like a dog with a bone because I’d had a few diagnoses bandied about already but he was really persistent in ordering bloods and x-rays until we had an idea of what was wrong," he said.

"Then in February of this year a mass was found in my chest which indicated Hodgkins Lymphoma."

Having received his diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma, Éamonn was able to get treatment and is doing much better today. Picture: Irish Cancer Society

Armed with his diagnosis, Éamonn was able to seek treatment and is thankfully doing better today.

"There can be a real fear of going to the doctors and seeking help when you need it, but your GP is fantastic and I realised their importance first-hand this year.

"Don’t ignore the signs and symptoms from your body – you know your own body better than anyone else."

Éamonn hopes that by sharing his own story, it will encourage others to reach out to a medical professional if they feel that something is not right - even if it may seem like it is something minor.

Kevin O'Hagan, Irish Cancer Society Cancer Prevention Manager, said the research released today serves as a stark reminder of the risks men are taking when it comes to their health.

"We know from other recent data that referrals to Rapid Access Prostate Clinics, for example, fell by 55% between May and June this year due to the HSE cyberattack, and that’s after almost 800 fewer men attended the clinics in 2020, dropping by nearly a fifth from the previous year," said Mr O'Hagan.

"The theme for International Men’s Day on November 19 is ‘Men Leading By Example’, which is why it is so heartening to hear the experiences of men such as Éamonn which can help light the way for others."

Anyone seeking help or advice can talk to Irish Cancer Society specialist cancer nurses on Freephone 1800 200 700 Support Line or email supportline@irishcancer.ie.

For those looking for further information on cancers affecting men, visit cancer.ie/mens-health.