The Mick Clifford Podcast: Dirty tricks, filthy lies - Frank O’Rourke

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 20:05
Mick Clifford

Frank O’Rourke got word about the leaflet a few days after the general election in February 2020. He had known there was a campaign online to discredit him, but this brought it onto a new plane.

O’Rourke was a sitting Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, having been first elected in 2016. 

The leaflet, he was told, had been dropped through letterboxes in a housing estate the night before the election.

There were similar postings on Facebook and the damaging allegations also appeared on Twitter on the day of the election from a highly unusual account. 

Last November, he brought a High Court action for defamation against Twitter and Facebook. The action had uncovered some aspects of what went on, but others remain a mystery.

Frank O’Rourke spoke to Mick for this week’s podcast.

