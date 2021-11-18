The Mick Clifford Podcast: Dirty tricks, filthy lies - Frank O’Rourke

Frank O’Rourke got word about the leaflet a few days after the general election in February 2020. He had known there was a campaign online to discredit him, but this brought it onto a new plane.
O’Rourke was a sitting Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, having been first elected in 2016.
The leaflet, he was told, had been dropped through letterboxes in a housing estate the night before the election.
There were similar postings on Facebook and the damaging allegations also appeared on Twitter on the day of the election from a highly unusual account.
Last November, he brought a High Court action for defamation against Twitter and Facebook. The action had uncovered some aspects of what went on, but others remain a mystery.
Frank O’Rourke spoke to Mick for this week’s podcast.