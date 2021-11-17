AK47 and ammunition seized during investigation into dissident republican activity

Gardaí have seized an AK47 as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.
Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit conducted seized the firearm as well as a quantity of ammunition, following a search in Tullyhaw, Co Cavan earlier today.
Speaking earlier today in relation to this seizure, Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly stated, "The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region."
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.