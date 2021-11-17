AK47 and ammunition seized during investigation into dissident republican activity

Gardaí have seized an AK47 and ammunition following a search operation in Cavan today, as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 18:52
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have seized an AK47 as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.

Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit conducted seized the firearm as well as a quantity of ammunition, following a search in Tullyhaw, Co Cavan earlier today.

Speaking earlier today in relation to this seizure, Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly stated, "The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region."

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

GardaiPlace: Cavan
