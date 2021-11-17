Q&A: What do the latest Covid restrictions mean for me?

As Covid cases continue to surge, the Government has moved to bring in fresh restrictions aimed at easing pressure on the health service.

While nothing like the strict lockdowns and sweeping restrictions imposed in the past, new measures will come into force this week.

The Taoiseach said the restrictions were needed to cut the transmission rate of Covid-19 after Cabinet was given what ministers called a "grim" presentation from health chiefs. Micheál Martin said that, across Europe, it was "increasingly clear" that countries were being hit by another wave of the virus. He said the rate of Covid here was "simply too high" and our "continued journey to normal conditions is not inevitable".

So, what new measures are already in place?

Immediately after the Government announcement yesterday, changes were made to the rules around restricting movements in the case of close contacts. Under the new rules, those who are fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms, but identified as a household close contact of a PCR-confirmed case, should now restrict their movements until they have three negative antigen test results within five days. These tests should be taken on the first, third, and fifth days of restricting.

Will I be given free tests?

If a household member tests positive and you are contacted, the HSE will send you free antigen tests. However, these may take some time to arrive. The Government is resistant to the idea of making tests free, with health minister Stephen Donnelly saying that current advice is against providing all antigen tests free of charge.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close from midnight.

What comes into force from Thursday?

As of midnight Thursday, the Government is telling people whose presence in their workplace is not essential to work from home. Pubs, bars, and restaurants will have to close from midnight and the range of venues where a Covid cert is legally required will be expanded.

Where will I need a Covid cert?

You will continue to need Covid passes in all hospitality, but will now also need a pass or recovery certificate for cinemas and theatres. You will not, however, need them to access personal services or gyms after the Government pulled back from that idea.

Does that mean weddings end early?

Yes and no. If a wedding is in a hotel, it will be allowed to continue past midnight, but only for guests who are staying on site. In theory, at least, those who are not staying should vacate the premises. How this will be enforced remains to be seen.

Will workers get the PUP if they're impacted by new closing times?

No. The Government has ruled out reopening applications for the pandemic unemployment payment for two reasons. One, it argues that the businesses are not being closed, just closed earlier, and two, the Government says that there are jobs available.

"In respect of the PUP, the most consistent message we are hearing is that businesses cannot get people to work in different sectors and are short of staff," the Taoiseach told the Dáil today.

Will this be the end of the restrictions?

That is the million-dollar question, but one that nobody in Government is willing to guarantee at the moment. Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said today that restrictions were "the last thing" the Government wants to do, but accepted that may not be within its control.

"You can’t provide guarantees on anything when it comes to Covid, that’s surely one thing we’ve all learned over the last 18 months or so," he said. "And we have to respond to the evidence as it is presented."