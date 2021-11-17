Pharmacists call for antigen tests to be subsidised

Antigen tests should be subsidised and more information is needed to help people understand when to use them, the Irish Pharmacy Union has said.

There has been growing use of antigen tests following successful programmes in meat plants and education settings. Dermot Twomey, president of the Irish Pharmacy Union and a pharmacist in Cloyne, Co. Cork, said antigen tests are one tool to help avoid lockdowns.

“The tests need to be affordable for people to use, they would definitely need to be subsidised,” he said.

“I think subsidising does make sense, it is in the national interest. It is in people’s health interest really so we would certainly be very much in favour of that.”

Cost could be a barrier for students, families with school-children and people who are unemployed or in low-income jobs, he said.

He acknowledged there is a price disparity with some brands retailing at €8 for a single test, and others at between €20 - €30 for a pack of five.

Mr Twomey said Brexit changes to medicine imports have affected some prices, and small volumes ordered by some outlets can also lead to higher costs.

Tests sold in pharmacies typically have CE mark approval. However, Mr Twomey said the key difference between buying tests in pharmacies or other outlets is customers can get informed advice on whether it is the right approach.

An interim report from the Rapid Testing Expert Advisory Group has found “widespread misconceptions” around these tests. More than one-third of people thought they are a quicker way for anyone with symptoms to get tested despite advice being that PCR tests are required for visible symptoms.

Talking to customers can lead to them taking a PCR test or not taking any test, Mr Twomey said.

He advised people without symptoms to use antigen tests in the following situations:

Someone planning a visit to vulnerable people could take a single test on the day to check they do not have the virus, assuming they have not been to high-risk events in the previous days.

Someone who attended a gathering and later found out people had Covid-19 at that event could take three tests on Day 0, Day 2 and Day 4 to monitor possible infection.

A spokeswoman for the HSE has confirmed that under its system of sending antigen tests to close contacts, it sent 51,660 kits with five tests in each between October 28 and Tuesday.

It has also now seen 2,200 people on average booking a PCR test daily after a positive antigen test which comes to about 10% of tests carried out. A spokeswoman said the number of positive antigen test results is increasing but so is the number of antigen results reported overall.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said people with symptoms need to isolate and get a PCR test, not an antigen test.